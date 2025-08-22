Here's our first look at AMD's new Magnus APU for the next-gen Xbox console

AMD's next-generation Magnus APU for the new Xbox gets leaked render, ready to fight PlayStation 6 in 2027 with Zen 6 CPU cores, RDNA 5 GPU cores.

TL;DR: AMD's next-gen Magnus APU for Microsoft's upcoming Xbox features advanced Zen 6 CPU cores and a powerful RDNA 5 GPU, leveraging chiplet technology from Medusa Point and Medusa Halo designs. This semi-custom APU promises high-performance gaming comparable to NVIDIA's RTX 5070 Ti, shaping future consoles and gaming devices.

AMD is cooking up its next-gen semi-custom Magnus APU for Microsoft's next-generation Xbox console, and now we have our first leaked render of the Magnus APU itself. Check it out:

In his latest video leaker Moore's Law is Dead had one of his MLID community members strike up a render of AMD's new Magnus APU, which features Zen 6 + Zen 6c CPU cores and a powerful RDNA 5-powered GPU.

AMD is working on Radeon desktop chiplets that will go into a console -- making it pretty much a powerful APU -- with a ton of next-gen APUs like Medusa Point, Medusa Halo, Medusa Halo Mini, and more that MLID has been leaking over the last few months.

The new Medusa Halo APU from AMD for laptops and gaming handhelds in the future is shaping up beautifully, with recent MLID leaks that we can expect up to 26 cores based on the new Zen 6 architecture, and a huge 48 CUs of RDNA 5-powered integrated GPU goodness, which should provide gaming performance somewhere in the field of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card.

Many of the learnings, technologies, and chiplets from Medusa Point + Medusa Halo APUs will be baked in by AMD into the next-gen console APUs for the Xbox and PlayStation 6. We can see that the RDNA 5-powered Radeon GPU chiplet on the Magnus APU is very similar to the Medusa Halo APU... a different direction for AMD... sharing chiplets with CPUs, GPUs, and APUs, and we love to see it.