NVIDIA 'basically exiting high-end PC gaming' in 2026: kills off RTX 50 desktop and laptop GPUs

NVIDIA has reportedly killed off most of its GeForce RTX 50 series, including Laptop GPU variants, below RTX 5060 might survive because it has only 8GB.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is reportedly discontinuing most high-end GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with over 8GB VRAM, including desktop and laptop variants, to prioritize AI demand. This shift signals NVIDIA's reduced focus on high-end PC gaming in 2026, impacting GPU availability and pricing for gamers and manufacturers.

NVIDIA has reportedly axed most of its GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs in order to focus on AI demand, with the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti 16GB, RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, and even its RTX 50 Laptop GPUs with more than 8GB of RAM... all gone.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing that NVIDIA has cancelled most of its high-end RTX 50 series GPUs on desktop, and its high-end RTX 50 Laptop series GPUs. Last year MLID said that the RTX 5090 was entering EOL (end of life) production, but in his latest video, he said that it is "far more" of the NVIDIA lineup than the 5090 that is effectively EOL.

Any of NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with more than 12GB of VRAM -- and not just the RTX 5070 Ti 16GB or RTX 5060 Ti 16GB -- are being nixed, and it's "not just desktop GPUs" as laptop variants are being cancelled to drive more silicon profits with AI for the company.

MLID said that NVIDIA is "basically exiting high-end PC gaming in 2026".

Hardware Unboxed has also chimed in with a video, where they've clarified that ASUS "did not tell us that NVIDIA said the RTX 5070 Ti has been discontinued".

Read more: NVIDIA to EOL the GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards in October 2025

HUB continued, saying "ASUS told us there is very little supply of the 5070 Ti, so their own 5070 Ti products (eg. the PRIME and TUF Gaming) have been put into end of life status. With retailers also unable to source 5070 Ti SKUs from any AIB, this effectively makes it a dead product". HUB added: "NVIDIA have officially said that all SKUs remain in production and that the 5070 Ti is not end of life or discontinued. Whether or not AIBs actually receive enough supply to justify continued production is another question".

MLID says that GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs with more than 8GB are having their supply "throttled" and that even gaming laptops with dedicated RTX 50 series GPUs with more than 8GB are included in that. This will include the RTX 5060 Ti, RTX 5070 Ti -- both in 16GB flavors -- and even the RTX 5080 which has seen its MSRP double in the last few months, and the flagship RTX 5090 which has absolutely skyrocketed in price in the last few weeks.

The leaker says we'll continue to see the RTX 5070 in small shipments, but that would be the highest-end GPU that NVIDIA ships with 16GB of VRAM... making for an uber-depressing PC gaming future if this is the case. On top of that, NVIDIA didn't launch or even tease its beefed-up RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards at CES 2026, and they're not launching this year at all... man, oh man, oh man.