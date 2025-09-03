NVIDIA to EOL the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti in October, launch the RTX 5080 SUPER, 5070 Ti SUPER

TL;DR: NVIDIA will discontinue the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti in October, launching the RTX 5080 SUPER and RTX 5070 Ti SUPER with significant VRAM upgrades to 24GB GDDR7. These new models offer improved performance and competitive pricing, enhancing value for gamers and professionals.

NVIDIA will be removing the GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card from the market in October according to new leaks, which is when the new RTX 5080 SUPER and RTX 5070 Ti SUPER cards launch.

In a new video from leaker Moore's Law is Dead, we've got some new leaked details on the RTX 5080 SUPER, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 SUPER including specs, performance, pricing, and its launch window. MLID says that one of the most exciting things he was told is that NVIDIA plans to EOL (end of life) the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti in October.

The leaker says that it points to NVIDIA wanting to provide users with more than 16GB of VRAM consistently above the $550 pricing level, with a big VRAM capacity upgrade for the RTX 5070 Ti SUPER that will have 24GB of GDDR7 versus 16GB on the RTX 5070 Ti non-SUPER.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER is expected to cost between $999 and $1199 and the new RTX 5070 Ti SUPER for between $749 and $799 according to MLID's new full leak on the RTX 50 SUPER series cards.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER launching at $999 means it will launch at the same price as its non-SUPER counterpart, the RTX 5080, and if MLID's leak is true and NVIDIA does EOL the RTX 5080 and RTX 5070 Ti non-SUPER cards, it'll be even more competitively priced.

= RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB with 10752 CUDA cores, 32Gbps GDDR7, 415W power = 9-16% perf uplift $749 - $799 = RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB with 8960 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 350W power = 7-11% perf uplift

= RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB with 8960 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 350W power = 7-11% perf uplift $549 - $599 = RTX 5070 SUPER 18GB with 6400 CUDA cores, 28Gbps GDDR7, 275W+ power = 8-12% perf uplift

The new RTX 5070 Ti SUPER is also poised to launch with the same $749 launch price as its non-SUPER counterpart, the RTX 5070 Ti, providing an even better proposition for consumers as it has more VRAM (24GB versus 16GB). VRAM capacity is an important issue, so for new RTX 5070 Ti SUPER to pack 24GB it's good to see moving into 2026.

We can expect NVIDIA to launch its new GeForce RTX 5080 SUPER 24GB, RTX 5070 Ti SUPER 24GB, and RTX 5070 SUPER 16GB graphics cards in October. It also means that the second hand market should feel the new launch, with some people upgrading from the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 non-SUPER cards for the new SUPER counterparts.

Especially the RTX 5070 non-SUPER which upon this news, will fall in price on second hand markets, as the new RTX 5070 Ti SUPER is launching for the same price and has 24GB of VRAM. There are people (not a lot) that will upgrade for the VRAM capacity alone, with new buyers just getting a way better deal. More VRAM, and more performance, for around the same price.