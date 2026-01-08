Next-gen GeForce RTX 60 GPUs rumored to use Rubin GR20x family, gearing up for 2027 release

TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to launch its next-generation GeForce RTX 60 series graphics cards using the Rubin GR20x GPU family in late 2027. Following delays and shelving of the RTX 50 SUPER series due to the DRAM crisis, the RTX 60 series promises significant performance gains, potentially featuring up to 64GB of GDDR7 memory.

NVIDIA will reportedly be using the Rubin GR20x GPU family for its next-generation GeForce RTX 60 series graphics cards, releasing in the second half of 2027, says new rumors.

In the middle of the nightmare DRAM crisis, we saw NVIDIA reportedly postpone its announcement of its GeForce RTX 50 SUPER series graphics cards, which are now expected to be shelved until the DRAM market starts looking healthier (which it won't).

On top of all of that, leaker @kopite7kimi said on X that "GR20x is for gaming" and that is something that could surprise everyone. Rubin was meant to be for AI only, but NVIDIA released its Rubin CPX earlier this year and it looked similar to GB202 (the GPU powering the RTX 5090).

Kopite7kimi replied to that, saying: "it's NOT a giant for gaming. It is GR212. As you see, GR100 is based on two GR102, looks the same as GB100". The NVIDIA Rubin CPX chip is codenamed "GR212" and not part of the gaming lineup, but rather the GR20x GPU series will be: GR202, GR203, GR205, GR206, and GR207 are expected to succeed GB202, GB203, GB205, GB206, and GB207 "Blackwell" GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs.

We're told to expect the GeForce RTX 60 "Rubin" graphics card family to launch in the second half of 2027, and with the RTX 50 SUPER cards reportedly shelved over the DRAM crisis, it'll be interesting to see how the launch goes for the RTX 60 series GPUs.

Surely we'll see 48GB or even 64GB of GDDR7 on the RTX 6090... imagine the cost... but the performance should be quite a leap. 18 months or so and counting...