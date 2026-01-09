Fed up waiting for RTX 5000 Super refreshes? NVIDIA RTX 6000 GPUs could arrive next year

NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 6000 graphics cards should launch in the second half of 2027 based on a new rumor - assuming the RAM crisis doesn't interfere.

NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 6000 graphics cards could be out in the second half of 2027 according to a new rumor.

This comes from Kopite7kimi on X, one of the more reliable hardware leakers with GPUs, as flagged by Notebookcheck.net (via TechRadar), who posted a very brief theorized release date: 2027H2.

So, we could see the RTX 6090 muscling onto the discrete GPU market in a year and a half, or a bit longer, which isn't that far away now.

That said, there is an obvious potential dead pixel in the ointment here, namely the current RAM price crisis. This debacle, which has seen system memory prices rise at a nausea-inducing rate, has also affected video RAM.

And right now, NVIDIA is making a killing with AI graphics cards (and has been for a while). Add in the fact that high-end current-gen Blackwell GPUs already use a lot of video RAM - and that allocation will surely be upped with the successor generation - and you can see where the problem might lie.

NVIDIA is not going to favor making GeForce cards over far more profitable AI boards, especially not in a climate where VRAM supply is less than ideal and costs are still jacked-up on the memory front. Of course, by next year, the RAM crisis may be in the rearview mirror, or at least getting there.

But that's not guaranteed, and we've seen some predictions that RAM supply woes might last until 2028. So, if NVIDIA's plan really is a later in 2027 launch for the RTX 6000 series, ongoing RAM nastiness may interfere with that timeline and push the next-gen graphics cards back.

All of this is speculation - of a relatively wild nature - mind, and that includes this rumor that a 27H2 launch is in the cards as well.

Late 2027 would fit the typical cadence for the next generation of NVIDIA's GeForce graphics cards, and so it seems a fair bet, providing external factors like the current component crisis don't interfere.

What could be another factor is the fact that RTX 5000 Super refreshes have supposedly been delayed. These GPUs were expected to be here by now, but there was no mention of them at CES 2026, and the grapevine believes they've been pushed back to late this year. Given the situation around RAM, it's not inconceivable that they could be delayed for a good while.

Again, that could have a knock-on effect in terms of when NVIDIA might be planning to deploy its next-gen GPUs, considering that there will have to be a decent enough gap between a Super refresh and the launch of entirely new GeForce graphics cards.