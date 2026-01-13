GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series 'delayed indefinitely' as NVIDIA informs its partners

Has NVIDIA scrapped the upcoming GeForce RTX SUPER 50 Series? Well, if it has it's because of multiple factors, including the current memory crisis.

TL;DR: NVIDIA has indefinitely delayed the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh due to rising VRAM costs, ongoing memory shortages, and increased GPU demand from the AI sector. With no AMD competition expected in 2026 and next-gen GPUs launching in 2027, the SUPER series refresh may be canceled or postponed until 2027.

After several months of rumors, spec leaks, and reliable insider information, it wasn't that long ago that we were planning for and expecting a GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh announcement and unveiling at CES 2026. Of course, the SUPER lineup was a no-show, and, according to the latest report, has been 'delayed indefinitely'.

The reasons for NVIDIA pulling the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series are clear, as the lineup reportedly focused on increasing VRAM capacity by 50%, leading to a GeForce RTX 5070 SUPER with 18GB and an RTX 5070 Ti SUPER and RTX 5080 SUPER with 24GB of VRAM.

And as we're talking about fast GDDR7 memory, the current memory crisis has raised a big question mark about whether we'll see a mid-generation GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series refresh at all. According to a new report from the Chinese-based Board Channels forum, the indefinite delay (which is company-speak for 'cancelled') of the SUPER series comes down to three things.

The increased costs of VRAM and the AI market are not only gobbling up availability, but shortages are expected to last years, not months. The AI boom has also increased overall demand for GPUs in the data center and workstation markets, affecting the production of gaming-focused GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards. As there are currently no new AMD Radeon GPU products expected to launch in 2026, there's no real competitive reason to launch a SUPER series refresh.

That last point is important to consider if NVIDIA has indeed scrapped the GeForce RTX SUPER 50 Series lineup rather than simply delaying its release. With next-gen GeForce RTX 60 Series and Radeon RX 10000 Series GPUs expected to launch in the second half of 2027, it doesn't really make sense to launch a VRAM capacity-focused refresh so close to a new generation. That said, we also wouldn't be surprised if the memory situation means that we get the GeForce RTX 50 SUPER Series in 2027 and the RTX 60 Series in 2028.