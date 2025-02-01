NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 60 rumors begin: Rubin GPU, more VRAM, DLSS 5, TSMC 3nm node

PC gamers can't even buy NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, and now we've got the hype train for next-gen RTX 60 series GPUs. Let's go!

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" GPUs are anticipated to feature a new architecture with a 10%+ boost in rasterization and 20%+ in ray tracing performance. Expectations include DLSS 5 with 2x performance over DLSS 4, TSMC's 3nm process, more VRAM, and enhanced AI frame generation. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" GPUs are anticipated to feature a new architecture with a 10%+ boost in rasterization and 20%+ in ray tracing performance. Expectations include DLSS 5 with 2x performance over DLSS 4, TSMC's 3nm process, more VRAM, and enhanced AI frame generation.

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" GPUs are now officially in the headlines, with leakers creating a wishlist of things they'd like to see from the RTX 60 series.

In a new post on X by leaker "harukaze5719" and followed up by 3DCenter.org, we've got a mighty nice list of things to expect from NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 60 series GPUs. NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 60 series should use the new Rubin GPU architecture, with a 10%+ performance lift in rasterization and 20%+ performance lift in RT on the wishlist. Not only that, but next-gen DLSS 5 upscaling with a 2x performance uplift compared to DLSS 4.

In a reply to that post, 3DCenter added that we should see the next-gen GeForce RTX 60 series fabbed on TSMC's new 3nm process node, with a bigger 50%+ lift in RT performance, "maybe just a small/mediocre raster jump" and more VRAM on all RTX 60 series GPUs. 3DCenter wants to see more AI generation on parts of the frames, noting that "usually after a weaker gen a stronger gen will follow".

Personally, I jumped on saying I'd love to see the return of SLI / NVLink, that would better compete with whatever AMD is cooking up with its next-gen UDNA architecture and new Radeon GPUs (after the Radeon RX 9000 series "RDNA 4" cards drop in March 2025).

I said that with more pooled VRAM (let's say 48GB for the RTX 6090, we'd see an insane 96GB of pooled VRAM in a multi-GPU setup) which should be either faster GDDR7 memory, or the faster GDDR7X memory standard by then.

Exciting times... what would you add to the wishlist of things to see with NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 60 series "Rubin" GPUs?