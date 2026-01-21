NVIDIA rumored to halt RTX 5060 production, RTX 50 series GPUs are 'unobtanium' until Christmas

TL;DR: NVIDIA has paused production of the RTX 5060 and most RTX 50 series GPUs until at least Q3 2026 due to overbooked AI sales. Key models like the RTX 5090 and 5070 Ti will become scarce, while limited volumes of RTX 5080 and 5060 Ti 8GB will remain available amid rising GPU prices.

It just gets worse... NVIDIA has reportedly paused production on the RTX 5060, as it has reportedly "vastly overbooked AI sales" and has responded by pausing "almost all" GeForce RTX 50 series GPU production... until at least Q3 2026.

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, we're hearing some rather depressing -- but not that surprising -- news, that NVIDIA has just halted production of the RTX 5060, on top of the rest of the stack of its RTX 50 series chips. One of MLID's sources said that the RTX 5060 is "done for the next 6 months" and that because it has overbooked AI sales, it is pausing RTX 50 series GPU production until "at least" Q3 2026.

This source said that the RTX 5090, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5060 Ti 16GB, and RTX 5060 8GB will soon be "unobtanium" and that the RTX 5080, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060 Ti 8GB will trickle down into the market, with "incredibly low volume".

Source 1: I (distributor) just got done with multiple phone calls with AIBs -- it sounds like the 5060 is done for the next 6 months. Everyone says that NVIDIA vastly overbooked AI sales, and therefore needs to pause almost all RTX 50 series production until at least Q3 2026. The 5090, 5070 Ti, 5060 Ti 16GB, and 5060 will soon be unobtanium... and the 5080, 5070, and 5060 Ti 8GB will trickle with incredibly low volume.

Source 2: On Monday we (major retailer) were told that we should soon expect 5060 supply to get worse until at least Q4. In fact, we were specifically told that the 5050 and 5060 Ti 8GB are going to be most of the volume through summer. Yes, there will be a trickle of 5080s and 5070 supply... but not enough. NVIDIA will "re-examine" in Q4.

Source 3: For the foreseeable future NVIDIA's effectively only selling us (AIB) 5080, 5070, 5060 Ti 8GB, and 5050 kits. As for "why" NVIDIA's effectively pausing 5060 production -- it comes down to cost & RAM. The 5050 uses GDDR6, and the 5060 Ti uses the same amount of GDDR7 as a 5060 -- so they are preferable. Oh, and get ready for a ~30% baseline price increased to GPUs imminently. NVIDIA's raising BOM kit prices.