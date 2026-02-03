Take-Two CEO comments on GTA 6 digital-only rumor: 'That's not the plan'

TL;DR: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch in November 2026 with both physical discs and digital downloads, dispelling digital-only rumors. The highly anticipated GTA 6 is expected to generate over $2 billion in sales, with a possible deluxe edition priced around $100.

Based on Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick's latest comments, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to launch on both physical discs and as a digital download when it releases in November.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick has denied recent claims of a digital-only release for GTA 6, telling Variety: "That's not the plan." This indicates that Rockstar Games will indeed have a physical release for GTA 6, which is good news for retailers, because this game has become one of the most anticipated releases in entertainment history.

Popular Popular Now: Logitech says if its new mouse doesn't 'change the way you play' you'll get a full refund

Zelnick didn't offer any other details on Rockstar's plans, which is per usual, as Take-Two typically lets its individual labels speak for themselves. Rockstar Games is owned by Take-Two, but operates as its own publisher-developer unit, and is responsible for its own announcements. The GTA-maker has yet to comment on the rumors, however this quick quote from Zelnick could mean that they don't have to--this is an assurance from the top brass.

GTA 6 is expected to generate significant revenue upon release, with some analysts believing it could break $2 billion on sales revenue alone. It's unclear whether or not GTA 6's online component will be ready at launch, but recent court documents indicate that Rockstar is currently player-testing the next version of GTA Online.

Rumors have circled around GTA 6 for years now, with some saying that Rockstar could charge $100 for GTA 6 and set a new pricing standard. That isn't expected to happen, yet there could be some version of GTA 6 that costs $100, maybe a GTA 6 deluxe edition with extra unlocks for GTA Online.

All of this information remains speculative, and Rockstar Games has only confirmed GTA 6's release date of November 19, 2026 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, alongside the trailers and other visuals that were released.