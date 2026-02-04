Take-Two CEO expects Rockstar to support current iteration of GTA Online after GTA 6's release

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick says that he has 'every reason to believe' that Rockstar will continue supporting GTA Online after GTA 6's launch.

TL;DR: Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirms Rockstar Games will continue supporting the current GTA Online tied to GTA V even after GTA 6 launches. This ongoing support highlights Rockstar's commitment to its active community and suggests potential parallel live service content development bridging both GTA titles.

Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick expects that Rockstar Games will support the current iteration of GTA Online even after GTA 6 releases in November.

In the latest earnings call for Take-Two's Holiday 2025 results, company CEO Strauss Zelnick was asked specifically what will happen to the version of GTA Online that's attached to GTA V once Rockstar launches GTA VI. Zelnick's response may give indications on Rockstar's plans, or confirm a unique situation of parallel live service content development at the studio.

In the webcast, Zelnick says that he fully expects Rockstar will continue to support GTA Online--that's the current iteration and the current version that's accessed via GTA V--after the release of GTA VI.

Here's the Q&A exchange:

Analyst: Given your comments on how the impending GTA 6 is a positive for GTA Online in its current form, what is your view on what GTA Online is going to continue to be once GTA 6 does come out? Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick:Rockstar Games is the locus of information on where the titles go, with content and marketing, and generally we have a pretty light touch when we talk about labels' creative activities. At the same time, I have every reason to believe we'll continue to support GTA Online. There's a great community that loves it and that stays engaged. Again, in this quarter, Rockstar has shown when you deliver great additional content, despite how long GTA Online has been in market, people show up.

Zelnick's words carry implications, but details remain unclear.

Our more speculative take is that GTA Online will be a service that bridges both GTA V and GTA VI, something that we predicted years ago.

It's possible that Rockstar could embark in the ambitious route of making content for two live games at once, with a year or so of overlap before the old version goes into maintenance mode and possibly becomes a playground for official Rockstar-sanctioned modding and user-generated content economies.