Grand Theft Auto 6 'marketing beats' return in summer 2026, gearing up for November launch

TL;DR: Take-Two Interactive reported $1.76 billion in Q3 2025 revenue, with GTA V surpassing 225 million sales. CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed GTA 6's November 19, 2026 release and upcoming marketing updates in Summer 2026, dismissing digital-only rumors. The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold over 465 million copies.

Take-Two Interactive has posted its Q3 2025 financial results, showing some mass $1.76 billion in revenue with GTA V passing the 225 million sales milestone. The company also did provide a slight tease into what's coming for the next-gen Grand Theft Auto 6.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick didn't unveil much on GTA 6, but he did chat with The Game Business where he confirmed that during the Q3 2025 earnings call, he said more "marketing beats" were coming in Summer 2026, also reaffirming the November 19, 2026 release date.

Zelnick told The Game Business: "We feel great about it. You know me pretty well, for me to even say we've got marketing beats coming this summer, is a huge departure from what I usually say, which is that our labels will make marketing announcements".

Zelnick said towards the end of 2025 that his confidence level on whether GTA 6 would not be delayed again was "very, very high". November isn't too far away now, and GTA 6 is the most-anticipated game of all time... the only game even close to having a chance at knocking its huge mountain of hype is Half-Life 3, which is closer than ever, too.

In the last month we've had rumors on GTA 6 being digital-only, but Zelnick recently commented on that saying "that's not the plan" from Rockstar, with more details on that story in the link above.

Overall, the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold over 465 million copies in its lifetime, with GTA V accounting for nearly half of every single GTA game released, which started in 1997.