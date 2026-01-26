Report: GTA 6 is digital-only at launch to avoid leaks, spoilers

Take-Two Interactive will reportedly withhold physical copies of Grand Theft Auto 6 until after the game launches digitally in an effort to avoid leaks.

TL;DR: GTA 6 is expected to launch as a digital-only game on November 19, 2026, with no physical disc copies available initially. This strategy aims to prevent spoilers and reduce production costs. Sony may offer exclusive PS5 bundles, while Take-Two's official release details remain pending.

GTA 6 will be a digital-only game at launch, says reputable leaker Graczdari.

New reports indicate that GTA 6 will be a digital product at launch, with physical disc copies withheld until an undetermined period after release. A purported source close to European game retail chains has told website PPE.pl that Take-Two Interactive has no plans to launch a disc version of GTA 6 when the game is expected to launch on November 19, 2026.

Instead, GTA 6 is expected to be a digital game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, apparently as a means to avoid spoilers. The move could also be predicated on maximizing profits, as producing and shipping millions of discs can be costly, but is usually seen as a worth-it proposal; all of Take-Two's biggest games are on discs.

This will undoubtedly have a significant effect on retail at launch, however, the digital delivery will be convenient for any cross-console bundles that are offered. Reports indicate that Sony has secured GTA 6's marketing, and that a special-edition PS5 or even PS5 Pro bundle could be offered with GTA 6.

Neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive have announced concrete details on GTA 6's release plans other than the November 19 date, however we could glean more details from the publisher's upcoming earnings call. Analysts may ask Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick about this report directly, so it's worth keeping an eye out.

GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest release in a decade, and analysts believe it could pull in over $2.7 billion upon release.