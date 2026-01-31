Jeffrey Epstein was permanently banned from Xbox Live in 2013

The US Justice Department has released new Jeffrey Epstein emails that reveal the convicted sex offender was banned from Xbox LIVE in 2013.

In a new batch of Jeffrey Epstein files that were released by the US Department of Justice, it has been revealed that Epstein was banned from Xbox LIVE services in 2013.

According to the now-released email chain, Epstein was removed from the Xbox LIVE service due to being a registered sex offender, with the email from Xbox LIVE stating that Epstein's account has been "permanently suspended due to harassment, threats, and/or abuse of other players." Additionally, the email states, "This conduct has been determined to be severe, repeated, and/or excessive."

In another email, it reads that the action taken against Epstein's account was based on the New York Attorney General's partnership with Microsoft and other online gaming companies to remove registered sex offenders from online gaming services, such as Xbox LIVE. The rule to remove registered sex offenders from online gaming services is to preserve and protect the service from the potential risks registered sex offenders pose to others, particularly children.