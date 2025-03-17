Xbox 360 era MMO shooter is coming back with Last Chaos operator at the helm

Xbox 360-era MMO shooter Defiance is coming back, and the new operator of Last Chaos is leading the charge.
Arkhunters rejoice! Both Defiance games are being revived, starting with the first game released by Trion Worlds in 2013. This version of Defiance is coming back on April 18, 2025 as a free-to-play game through Fawkes Games, a group that has licensed both the development and publishing rights for Defiance 2013 and Defiance 2050 from Gamigo (Fawkes also operates Last Chaos, an MMO that was popular in the mid-aughts).
Fawkes is making big commitments to preserving the authentic community-driven experience that the original MMO third-person shooter had to offer, and as someone who actually played the original Defiance way back on Xbox 360, I can say I'm intrigued to see how this goes. Sadly, all previous account data has been lost...so don't expect to dig up any of your old characters and loot along the way.
If you're interested in trying out Defiance, then you'll need to sign up and grab the Fawkes launcher.
Defiance 2013 FAQ
- Releasing April 18, 2025
- Free-to-play with microtransactions
- All previous data has been lost
- Must create new account on Fawkes site
- Fawkes is licensing the game
- Will only be available on Windows PC
- No console version at launch - console version depends on community reception
- Coming to Fawkes launcher, not Steam at launch
- North American-based servers at launch
- Keyboard and mouse only at launch
Here's what the team said in the announcement:
After many heartfelt discussions on forums like r/Defiance and watching enthusiastic video reviews as this one on YouTube together with the comments, we realized that the spirit of Defiance still burns bright.
Originally developed by Trion Worlds and later acquired by Gamigo, Defiance was born as an innovative sci‑fi MMO shooter; a title intricately linked to Syfy's Defiance TV series. Even though the TV series was discontinued in 2015 and Gamigo eventually closed the game in 2021, the memories of epic Arkfalls and immersive, post‑apocalyptic battles live on in your hearts.
We're excited to announce that we have licensed the worldwide development and publishing rights for both Defiance 2013 and Defiance 2050 in all platforms. Our first step is a relaunch of the original 2013 version on PC, set for release in April 2025. This is your chance to dive back into a world where every battle, every Arkfall, and every moment shared with fellow players is a testament to the game's enduring legacy.