Xbox 360 era MMO shooter is coming back with Last Chaos operator at the helm

Defiance, an interesting MMO video game based on a TV show that was introduced over a decade ago, is coming back in April as part of a community revival.

TL;DR: Defiance, the Xbox 360-era MMO shooter, is being revived by Fawkes Games, with a relaunch of the 2013 version set for April 18, 2025, as a free-to-play game on Windows PC. Players must create new accounts as previous data is lost. The game will initially be available through the Fawkes launcher.

Xbox 360-era MMO shooter Defiance is coming back, and the new operator of Last Chaos is leading the charge.

Arkhunters rejoice! Both Defiance games are being revived, starting with the first game released by Trion Worlds in 2013. This version of Defiance is coming back on April 18, 2025 as a free-to-play game through Fawkes Games, a group that has licensed both the development and publishing rights for Defiance 2013 and Defiance 2050 from Gamigo (Fawkes also operates Last Chaos, an MMO that was popular in the mid-aughts).

Fawkes is making big commitments to preserving the authentic community-driven experience that the original MMO third-person shooter had to offer, and as someone who actually played the original Defiance way back on Xbox 360, I can say I'm intrigued to see how this goes. Sadly, all previous account data has been lost...so don't expect to dig up any of your old characters and loot along the way.

If you're interested in trying out Defiance, then you'll need to sign up and grab the Fawkes launcher.

Defiance 2013 FAQ

Releasing April 18, 2025

Free-to-play with microtransactions

All previous data has been lost

Must create new account on Fawkes site

Fawkes is licensing the game

Will only be available on Windows PC

No console version at launch - console version depends on community reception

Coming to Fawkes launcher, not Steam at launch

North American-based servers at launch

Keyboard and mouse only at launch

Here's what the team said in the announcement: