Xbox Studios head says what makes the new Fable 'mindblowing'

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan gave many details about Playground Games' upcoming reboot of the classic Xbox title, Fable.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During the interview Duncan said that he hasn't played much of the game, but he has experienced has been "mindblowing," specifically with the combat and Living Population. For those who don't know, the Living Population is what Playground Games refers to as the more than 1,000 unique non-player characters (NPCs) that populate Fable's world, called Albion.

Each of these NPCs is handcrafted with a unique name, appearance, personality, worldviews, hobbies, and daily life routines, which involve work and play. Additionally, each of these NPCs is fully voice-acted. Duncan went on to recognize the "special ideas" in the original Fable trilogy, and said that Playground Games has taken those ideas and modernized them, with the executive once again pointing out the Living Population feature.