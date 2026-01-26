Xbox Studios head says what makes the new Fable 'mindblowing'

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan gave many details about Playground Games' upcoming reboot of the classic Xbox title, Fable.
During the interview Duncan said that he hasn't played much of the game, but he has experienced has been "mindblowing," specifically with the combat and Living Population. For those who don't know, the Living Population is what Playground Games refers to as the more than 1,000 unique non-player characters (NPCs) that populate Fable's world, called Albion.
Each of these NPCs is handcrafted with a unique name, appearance, personality, worldviews, hobbies, and daily life routines, which involve work and play. Additionally, each of these NPCs is fully voice-acted. Duncan went on to recognize the "special ideas" in the original Fable trilogy, and said that Playground Games has taken those ideas and modernized them, with the executive once again pointing out the Living Population feature.
- Read more: New Fable has the 'most beautiful and realized version of Albion you've ever seen'
- Read more: Fable has a 'living population' with over 1,000 named NPCs that can be interacted with
"When I think about Playground and their history with the Forza Horizon franchise, and their desire to take on Fable as a franchise, I think it's really about this relentless pursuit of excellence. We all know what that means in Forza Horizon, we've all seen that franchise get bigger and bigger every year, but what does that mean for Fable? I have played a bunch of the game, I've messed around with the combat and the Living Population, and it's just mind blowing. I'm so excited that we talked about it in the Developer Direct, because it's something that people wouldn't expect.
There were some really special ideas in the original Fable trilogy, but what I think Playground has done is take some of these ideas and modernized them - my brain pops every time I think about the Living Population, how it works, and what it adds to the overall game; it's an incredible invention, and Fable is going to be an incredible RPG. It will be amazing to see what players do with it, and it'll be massively shareable," said Duncan