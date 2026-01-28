European Commission to review 'Stop Killing Videogames' after 1.29 million signatures

TL;DR: The "Stop Killing Videogames" initiative gathered over 1.29 million EU signatures, prompting the European Commission to review new regulations requiring publishers to keep games functional or accessible after support ends. The Commission must respond by July 27, 2026, potentially shaping future videogame consumer protections.

The initiative "Stop Killing Videogames" was a massive success, attracting nearly 1.3 million signatures by its conclusion, surpassing the 1 million threshold set by the European Commission. With more than 1 million validated signatures, the "Stop Killing Videogames" initiative will be reviewed by the European Commission.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In a nutshell, the organizers of the Stop Killing Videogames initiative want regulations in place that require videogame publishers to leave their games in a functional state if they decide to no longer support them. For those unaware, the initiative was kicked into motion following Ubisoft's announcement of the shutdown of The Crew, and then EA did the same with Anthem.

The response for The Crew shutdown even spawned a lawsuit against Ubisoft, where it was alleged that Ubisoft was "duping consumers" into purchasing The Crew without informing buyers the game's servers would be shut down. If the EU deems the initiative worthwhile and decides to implement new laws, it would mean game developers/publishers would be required to leave their game in a functional state in perpetuity, or at the very least enable buyers of the game to access its files to still play privately, locally, or online, even if it isn't official servers.

Read more: Stop Killing Games nears 1 million signatures goal, but it might not be enough

3

So, what happens now? The EU will be reviewing Stop Killing Games, and is required to issue a response with an official response within 6 months. The cut-off date for the EU is July 27, 2026, and within the response will be the actions it intends to take, if any.