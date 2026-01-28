Windows 11 market share slips, users retreat back to Windows 10

Windows users have reverted to earlier versions of Windows following Microsoft's rollout of a faulty update that caused shutdown failures.

TL;DR: Windows 11 initially led the market with 58.18% share in October 2025 but declined to 50.7% by December, while Windows 10's share rose to 44.6%. This shift reflects millions of users amid concerns over Windows 11 update issues and privacy controversies, impacting Microsoft's latest OS adoption.

Windows 10 has managed to pull some new or previous users from Windows 11 after Microsoft's latest operating system managed to secure the top spot on the Windows market share chart.

The data comes from Statcounter, which outlines that in October, 2025, Windows 11 held 58.18% market share, compared to Windows 10's 41.17%, but then in November 2025, Windows 11 dropped down to 53.7%, compared to Windows 10's 42.7%. While this is only a change of a few percent, it represents millions of users, especially considering Microsoft said Windows is currently active on over 1.4 billion devices worldwide.

Notably, Windows 7 increased its user base by roughly 3.9% during the same period. Data as of December 2025 indicates Windows 11 has 50.7% of the market, while Windows 10 increased to about 44.6%, and the remainder is Microsoft's previous operating systems.

The loss in users for Microsoft's most recent operating system comes at a time when the company is catching some heat for faulty Windows 11 updates, which were officially recognized by the company, and a revelation that Microsoft would hand over BitLocker recovery keys to the FBI if requested.

As for the Windows market share data, Statcounter isn't the official statistics for Windows' userbase, merely an approximation. Microsoft is the only one that knows how many people use its platform.