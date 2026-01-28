Rockstar weeks away from releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 details

Grand Theft Auto 6 fans may get an announcement from Rockstar Games about the upcoming title next month, which will hopefully clear up the latest rumors.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games may launch Grand Theft Auto 6 exclusively as a digital release to prevent leaks, delaying the physical edition by weeks or possibly until early 2027. Conflicting reports suggest more details will emerge by mid-February, with the official release date set for November 19, 2026.

An insider has shared that Rockstar Games may only release a digital copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 at launch, and those who want the physical edition will have to wait.

The reason? According to the Polish website PPL.pl, who cites the insider named Graczdari, which the site writes is responsible for managing the physical game sales in Europe, Rockstar Games still hasn't made any plans for a physical release of Grand Theft Auto 6, and more specifically, Graczdari says they are hearing that Rockstar won't release the physical copy of the game alongside the digital version to "prevent leaks".

The insider goes on to say they are receiving "conflicting reports," with some saying the "physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won't happen until early 2027." Additionally, the insider writes that, "more information will be available in mid-February."

"We're hearing more and more that the physical version won't be released simultaneously with the digital version to prevent leaks. We're getting conflicting reports - some say the physical version will arrive three to four weeks after the digital release, while others say it won't happen until early 2027. More information will be available in mid-February," the source claims

Graczdari doesn't specify Rockstar will be the one to provide that new information, but if they did, it would mark the latest time Rockstar announced something about GTA 6 since November 6, 2025, when the studio pushed the release date back to November 19, 2026.

Since then, Rockstar has been quiet about Grand Theft Auto 6, but with rumors now indicating that it will release without a physical edition, for what could be months, perhaps Rockstar will clear the air in mid-February. As for what is official, Rockstar Games will be releasing Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, 2026.