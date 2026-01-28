Bethesda's Elder Scrolls 6 was barely planned when its teaser dropped in 2018

When Bethesda released the teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6, it still didn't even have an in-game location locked in for the game.

TL;DR: Bethesda confirms active development of The Elder Scrolls 6, with details remaining scarce since its 2018 teaser. The game's location, likely Hammerfell, was tentatively chosen during Fallout 4's development, but story and design began post-teaser, highlighting ongoing progress on this highly anticipated RPG.

Bethesda has been tight-lipped about the details of The Elder Scrolls 6, with its head, Todd Howard, recently saying that development is underway and that the highly anticipated title is currently an "everyday thing."

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Elder Scrolls 6 was first teased by Bethesda in 2018, and since then, the details about the title have been scarce, with many fans of the franchise attempting to piece together what has leaked out and combine that with intoxicating speculation. Officially speaking, Bethesda hasn't revealed the location of the new game within the map of Tamriel, but according to Kurt Kuhlmann, the former co-lead designer on Skyrim, Bethesda agreed on the location for the sixth game during Fallout 4 development.

However, Kuhlmann said during a recent interview, the location wasn't locked in, but it was the general consensus that the suggested location was the location of choice for the next game, as everyone agreed. At the time, there was no story for this location, and according to the former Skyrim developer the studio didn't even begin to form a story, or get stuck into working on The Elder Scrolls 6 until around the release of the teaser trailer in 2018, as the studio released Fallout 4, Fallout 76, and then Starfield.

This means, at the time the teaser trailer was released, Bethesda was still spitballing ideas around for the foundations of the game. The leading theory for The Elder Scrolls 6 setting is Hammerfell.