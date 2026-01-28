Sony is directly telling PS4 owners to upgrade to a PS5 to not miss out

Sony has sent a message to PS4 users, reminding them to upgrade to a PlayStation 5 if they want to play the most anticipated games of 2026.

TL;DR: PlayStation is actively encouraging PS4 owners to upgrade to the PS5 to access upcoming 2025 and 2026 game releases, highlighting current deals via direct messages. With PS5 matching PS4's user base in 2024, Sony aims to extend PS5's lifecycle amid early PS6 development and evolving console technologies.

PlayStation appears to be directly sending reminders to PS4 owners to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 in order not miss out on the latest game offerings

The images began appearing on social media earlier today, with one showcasing the entire message that appears to be sent directly from PlayStation. The message says whether the user wants to catch up on big hits of 2025, such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, ARC Raiders, and Ghost of Yotei, or prepare for the most anticipated games of 2026. "Now is a perfect time to upgrade to a PS5 console." The message then directs the user to a QR code to view the latest deals on PS5 consoles.

Notably, PlayStation 5 equalled the PS4 user base in 2024, and the PS4 was released in 2013. That statistic just shows how long some users stay on a platform, and given that Sony is now preparing to release the PS6, with the current dominating rumors and speculation pointing to a debut at the earliest end of 2027.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

However, recent reports citing analysts state that Sony wants the PS5's lifetime to extend further than many would anticipate. If that is true, it would make sense as to why Sony is now sending out messages to PS4 users in hopes that they make the transition to the current generation platform. As for what is official, Sony has been tight-lipped about PS6 details, with the main piece of information regarding a release date coming from PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny, who said.