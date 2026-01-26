Ubisoft has quietly killed the Watch Dogs franchise, it's 'completely dead'

TL;DR: Ubisoft's latest restructuring includes studio closures, game cancellations, and layoffs, reportedly ending the Watch Dogs franchise due to poor performance of Watch Dogs: Legion. Despite this, the Watch Dogs movie release remains scheduled, highlighting ongoing interest despite the IP's uncertain future.

Ubisoft recently announced the third and final restructuring of its company, and it involved closing several studios, cancelling many of its titles, and laying off what is expected to be at least hundreds of people. However, one more franchise could be added to the list of now-dead Ubisoft IPs.

In a recent episode of the Insider Gaming podcast, Insider Gaming founder and editor Tom Henderson said that Ubisoft has quietly killed off the Watch Dogs franchise, which comes on the heels of the editor saying that he has seen internal chat messages between Ubisoft employees who are slagging off the publisher's owners, the Guillemot brothers.

During the podcast, Henderson said that he has heard the Watch Dogs franchise is "completely dead", and that the performance of Watch Dogs: Legion is the reason behind Ubisoft's decision to shelve the IP.

Despite there being no new Watch Dogs in Ubisoft's upcoming pipeline, the Watch Dogs movie is still going to be released, with the movie's director, Mathieu Turi, recently retweeting a post that was reporting on the death of the Watch Dogs franchise with the caption, "Is it?".

Ubisoft's current stock price hasn't been this low since 2011, and the previous time before that, 2004, which was just prior to the launch of the game that put the publisher on the map, the first Far Cry.