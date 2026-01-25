Microsoft could host a second Xbox Developer Direct in 2026

Xbox is rumored to be discussing hosting a second Xbox Developer Direct following the successful showcase of Fable and Forza Horizon 6.

TL;DR: Microsoft's successful Xbox Developer Direct showcased highly anticipated titles like Fable and Forza Horizon 6, highlighting new gameplay features and graphics. Due to positive reception and strong viewership, Xbox is reportedly planning a second Developer Direct later this year to reveal more upcoming games and updates.

Microsoft just wrapped up an Xbox Developer Direct where several upcoming titles were showcased, including the highly anticipated Fable from Playground Games and Forza Horizon 6.

The Xbox Developer Direct was an overall success, with the YouTube video posted to the official Xbox channel raking in more than 1 million views, and many positive comments about the contents of the showcase. The highlights were Playground Games' Fable reboot and Forza Horizon 6, with Fable really taking the spotlight following the unveiling of the new morality system, living population, and image fidelity.

The success of the Xbox Developer Direct has now spawned rumors, as Windows Central editor and well-known Microsoft insider Jez Corden said during a recent episode of The XB2 podcast, "I have heard that they are exploring doing another one this year. So like don't be surprised if we do get another dev directly share at some point." Corden went on to mention that Xbox has quite a lot to show off this year, and said he has heard Xbox specifically is discussing a second Developer Direct, and not a "Partner Preview".

