Ubisoft loses The Division executive producer Julian Gerighty to EA's Battlefield team

Ubisoft has lost one of its key creative talents as The Division executive producer Julian Gerighty leaves the company to work at Battlefield Studios.

Another high-profile creative has left Ubisoft as the company faces financial and logistical challenges.

Ubisoft isn't in the best place right now. The publisher was just hit with a massive hack on Rainbow Six Siege, its prestige microtransaction revenue driver, and the company is also restructuring its business as part of a big deal with Tencent. Now Ubisoft has taken yet another blow, this time to its creative teams.

Today, Ubisoft revealed that Julian Gerighty is leaving the group after 15 years. "We want to share that Julian Gerighty, executive producer on the Tom Clancy's The Division franchise, is heading off to a new adventure at Battlefield Studios. While we'll miss him, his mark will live on at Massive and we'll continue to bring the world he's been part of creative to our players for years to come," Ubisoft wrote in an announcement.

In 2023, Ubisoft entrusted The Division franchise to Gerighty, who took control as executive producer of the franchise at Massive Entertainment. It's also worth mentioning that Ubisoft recently announced voluntary layoffs at Massive Entertainment, and the studio is currently working on The Division 3. Gerighty is moving to Battlefield Studios, who has suffered a significant loss after the tragic death of Vince Zampella.

Ubisoft also says that Gerighty's departure won't affect The Division 3:

"Our teams who built this world with Julian are still here, carrying it forward with an ambitious, unchanged commitment to the future with The Division 2, The Division 2: Survivors, The Division Resurgence, and The Division 3."

Gerighty himself wrote this on Twitter:

"Quick update from the Base Of Operations: It's time for me to hang up my go bag (keeping the watch) as I go on another grand adventure. The Division future burns bright, and I can't wait for you to discover what the teams have been working on."