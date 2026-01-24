Xbox gives update on State of Decay 3, 'this room will murder me if I give you the answer'

Xbox Game Studios' head of publishing has given an update on State of Decay 3 and whether we will hear more about the title throughout 2026.

TL;DR: State of Decay 3, developed by Undead Labs and Xbox, remains in active development after six years, with Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan expressing excitement about its progress. Despite limited updates since the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase, fans can expect more news on the franchise in 2026.

Developer Undead Labs and Xbox haven't given an update on State of Decay 3 since a short trailer was released at 2024's Xbox Games Showcase. Now that Xbox has wrapped up its 2025 showcase without providing an update on the title, many fans are wondering about its current status.

However, Xbox Game Studios head Craig Duncan recently commented on State of Decay 3 during an interview with GamesRadar, confirming that the title, which has been in development for six years now, is still undergoing development and that what he has seen of it makes him quite excited. Duncan was asked whether fans would see more of State of Decay 3 sometime in 2026.

"I think the [PR] in this room will murder me if I give you the answer to that. So, here's what I'll say: I have done a number of visits to that studio in the last six to eight months. I have sat and played the game with the team a bunch of times. It's coming on really well. We're very excited about the franchise and its potential. So I will certainly see a lot more of it in the coming year - is that a good answer to your question?," said Duncan

Fans of the franchise can now breathe a sigh of relief if they thought Xbox quietly canceled development on the third installment in the franchise, but considering that Xbox and Undead Labs have effectively been radio silent on the upcoming title for quite some time, it's understandable how some fans thought State of Decay 3 was never happening.