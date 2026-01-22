Report: Beyond Good and Evil 2 not cancelled in Ubisoft's business reset

Ubisoft is still keen to keep Beyond Good and Evil 2 alive as new reports say that the sequel wasn't among the games recently cancelled by Ubisoft.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is safe from Ubisoft's spree of game cancellations, sources tell Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson.

Ubisoft just shook up its business, restructuring all of its divisions into a more cohesive org with 5 separate groups. Ubisoft calls these segments Creative Houses, and each unit will oversee key franchises and have a specific focus. The major adjustments have caused disruption to Ubisoft's product slate, and the publisher confirms 6 games have been cancelled as a result, with 7 more titles being delayed.

While Ubisoft didn't reveal all of the games that were cancelled, only revealing that the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake had been scrapped, new reports suggest titles that weren't. Sources tell Insider Gaming that Ubisoft is still keeping Beyond Good and Evil 2 alive, and that the project has not been cancelled.

Back in October 2024, Ubisoft had announced that Beyond Good and Evil 2 had been assigned to a new creative director, Fawzi Mesmar.

Interestingly enough, Ubisoft did offer a clue that perhaps BG&E2 hadn't been cancelled; the IP was listed among Ubisoft's new Creative House roadmap. Other franchises like Watch Dogs, however, were missing, potentially indicating that this series is done for all at Ubisoft.

According to the documents, Creative House 4 will handle Beyond Good and Evil; this unit is "dedicated to immersive fantasy worlds and narrative-driven universes."

Specifics on BG&E2's development status are unclear and it's possible that the game has morphed quite a bit from the 26-minute gameplay demo that Ubisoft showed off at E3 2018.

In that video, Ubisoft made it clear that Beyond Good and Evil 2 would be an online-driven game with a kind of persistent universe full of ship exploration and sci-fi wonder. Based on the demo from years ago, BG&E2 could also have many different points of monetization for Ubisoft, including customized ship crafting. There seems to be lots of opportunities for cosmetic customization, and that typically means some sort of paid skin.