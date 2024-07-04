Watch Dogs movie has finally started filming after 10 years, let's hope there's no downgrades

Ubisoft announces on X that it has finally started filming the Watch Dogs movie, posting 'Lights_Camera_Actiion.exe' on X for the Watch Dogs movie tease.

The Watch Dogs has been in what Hollywood refers to as "development hell" for 10 years now, but today the official Ubisoft account on X posted an image of a clapperboard from the set, simply teasing "Lights_Camera_Actiion.exe" for the Watch Dogs movie. Check it out:

We have absolutely no more information regarding the Watch Dogs movie from this post on X, but it looks like the production team versus the cast of the movie itself. What we do know, is that actors Tom Blyth and Sophie Wilde will be starring in the Watch Dogs movie, but we don't know which roles they'll assume.

Ubisoft's head of content Margaret Boykin, New Regency CEO Yariv Milchan, and the company president of motion pictures Natalie Lehmann, are all producers on the Watch Dogs movie. Now that the Watch Dogs movie has officially started production, we should see more and more teases from the set, and a teaser trailer in the coming months. It would be nice to see a new Watch Dogs game get announced during this time, considering Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2 sold around 20 million units combined globally.

The director of the upcoming Watch Dogs movie is Mathieu Turi, who directed The Deep Dark and Meander, but the storyline of the movie itself is super-secret, which goes with the storyline of Watch Dogs.

Watch Dogs' actor Tom Blyth starred in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes recently, also starring in Billy the Kid and The Gilded Age. Sophie Wilde recently starred in Talk to Me, Boy Swallows Universe, and Everything Now.

