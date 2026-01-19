Grand Theft Auto 6 offices closed after explosion, fire crews rush to Rockstar

An explosion has resulted in a fire erupting at Rockstar North resulting in the offices of the Grand Theft Auto 6 developer being closed.
Reports have surfaced regarding an explosion at the Edinburgh office of video game developer Rockstar North after an explosion within the building. Around seven Scottish Fire and Rescue vehicles rushed to the property on Holyrood Road at approximately 5:00am local time, along with police. Currently, there are no reports of injuries or deaths, according to authorities.
The explosion and subsequent fire resulted in emergency service personnel being on the scene for upwards of two hours, and eventually left the studio after securing "structural damage" to the building, per a spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Reports are currently suggesting the cause of the explosion was a faulty boiler, but this hasn't been confirmed by Rockstar, nor local authorities.
"I can confirm that we got a call at 5.02am this morning. We mobilised three pumps and four of our specialist appliances. It's an ongoing incident and we're still in attendance at the moment with other agencies," said a spokesperson
