Rockstar confirms explosion at GTA 6 developer, comments on studio operation

Rockstar Games has confirmed an explosion at the lead developer of Grand Theft Auto 6 and whether the studio is still operational.

Rockstar North was recently hit by an explosion that resulted in emergency departments rushing to the Grand Theft Auto 6 developer at 5 AM on Monday.

Fire crews and police were called to Barclay House, the building where Rockstar North is located on Holyrood Road in Edinburgh, and after spending several hours at the scene, emergency services deemed the building safe after firefighters worked to secure structural damage. There were no reports of casualties, and now Rockstar Games has confirmed to a publication that the explosion was a result of a "malfunction" in one of the building's heating boilers.

A Rockstar Games spokesperson told BNONews, "Many thanks to those who reached out with concern, and also to the police and fire crews who were on scene quickly to assess the situation." Adding, "Please know that everyone is well and our studio remains open and operational." Rockstar North is the lead developer of Grand Theft Auto 6, the world's most anticipated media property, and following the explosion, many wondered whether it would affect the title's release date, which is currently scheduled for November 19, 2026.

However, given that Rockstar has now confirmed the studio "remains open and operational," GTA fans can remain calm as it appears the explosion has had zero impact on GTA 6's release schedule.