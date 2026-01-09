Jason Schreier on GTA 6: the last I heard it was still not content complete

TL;DR: Rockstar plans to release Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, 2026, but internal sources reveal the game is not yet "content complete," with ongoing development on levels and missions. Despite past delays, Rockstar aims for a polished launch, potentially postponing the release if necessary to ensure quality.

Rockstar is slated to release Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 19, 2026, but following past delays fears are swelling that Rockstar may decide to delay the title again for further polishing.

It seems that may be more of a reality than you might initially assume as Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has revealed the last time he heard about the game from internal sources it wasn't finished, specifically "content complete". The reporter went on to say, "That is to say people were still finishing things up, still finalizing levels, and missions, and seeing what is going to make it into the game."

It should be noted that Schreier said that "content complete" is typically reached after the game is "feature complete" as developers will want to be adding new pieces of content to the game even when it's going through the bug fixing part of the pipeline. Schreier commented on release date, and said, "hard to say" and that its unclear if it will hit its target release date of November this year.

Despite the skepticism, Schreier said that he and other people generally feel more solid about the November release date than Rockstar's previous release dates: Fall 2025 and May 2026. The reporter said that Rockstar is going to be shipping Grand Theft Auto 6 in as close to perfect condition as possible, and that if it isn't ready by the November release date the developer will simply delay again until it's ready.