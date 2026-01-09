Rockstar confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 has leaked three times

Rockstar Games has confirmed in court proceedings that Grand Theft Auto 6 has leaked to the public three times, resulting in three separate instances of employees being let go from the developer.

Rockstar cited its zero tolerance policy it has in place against leaks, and pointed to three instances where suspected individuals were let go from the company over leaks. Notably, Rockstar wrote that it "dismissed a Rockstar employee in Lincoln, UK in April 2025, who it alleged disclosed confidential information about GTA 6 to a third party who published the information to social media."

Additionally, Rockstar pointed to one dismissed employee in the US in November 2023, and another in India in November 2025. The last instance was dismissed for two separate acts of information leaking. The confirmation from Rockstar about a UK employee being fired in April 2025 lines up with a leak from X user GameRoll, which listed a bunch of information in a lengthy X post about the game's use of weight mechanics, "relationship bar," different gameplay options between male and female characters, dual protagonist option, details about characters, and more.

If the GameRoll leak lines up, which predicted the full names of both protagonists (Lucia Caminos and Jason Duvall), with the April 2025 confirmation from Rockstar, it would mean many of the other leaked information was also accurate. With Rockstar now confirming some leaks are legitimate it has given credit to past leaks that were initially thought to be misinformation, especially the GameRoll leak, which is now being regarded as some of the best leaked information we have about Grand Theft Auto 6.