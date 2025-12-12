Rockstar fired employees for leaking Grand Theft Auto 6

TL;DR: Rockstar has terminated multiple studio employees for leaking confidential game features of the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6. The company emphasizes strict measures to protect its intellectual property and maintain the integrity of the upcoming title's development. This action highlights Rockstar's commitment to security and quality control.

Rockstar Games has officially addressed the recent controversy surrounding the firing of employees from its Rockstar Games UK development studio, stating that the employees were abruptly fired for leaking Grand Theft Auto 6 features.

The controversy began when Rockstar fired 34 employees from its UK studio, prompting them to protest outside the studio and claim that Rockstar didn't provide any evidence of their alleged gross misconduct. Additionally, the employees stated they were fired without due process or proper representation, and that Rockstar wanted to simply break up the union that was forming in the studio.

Rockstar has now responded to these allegations in a statement it provided to IGN, writing that the individuals who were let go were fired for discussing "confidential information (including specific game features from upcoming and unannounced titles) in a public forum". Furthermore, Rockstar dismissed allegations that the former employees were fired for union membership activities, describing those claims as "entirely false and misleading."

Rockstar didn't specifically write that these former employees were leaking Grand Theft Auto 6 details, but that is the only title that Rockstar is officially working on at the moment. Notably, this statement from Rockstar comes less than 24 hours after the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, announced that the company would be investigated for a breach of union rights.