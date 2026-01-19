Grand Theft Auto 6 launches early for one very lucky fan

Rockstar is giving exclusive early access to Grand Theft Auto 6 to one individual as they likely won't be around for the launch of the game.

TL;DR: Rockstar Games granted exclusive early access to Grand Theft Auto 6 for a dedicated fan facing a terminal illness, allowing them to play months before the official November 19, 2026 release. This compassionate gesture highlights Rockstar's commitment to its community and the franchise's impact.

Rockstar Games has granted an exclusive early access playtest of Grand Theft Auto 6 to one huge fan of the franchise.

While the public will have to wait until November 19, 2026, to get their hands on Grand Theft Auto 6, one fan will be getting it many months earlier than everyone else. The news comes from Anthony Armstrong, a UI integrator at Ubisoft Toronto, who wrote in a LinkedIn post that one of his family members, who has been battling cancer for years, was recently told he has only 6-12 months to live.

Armstrong posted on LinkedIn and called upon his Rockstar Games contacts to request that his family member, who is a massive fan of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, be able to play Grand Theft Auto 6 before he passes. Armstrong wrote that his family member is willing to sign an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement), and that he lives quite close to one of Rockstar's studios.

Armstrong updated the LinkedIn post and said that he spoke with Rockstar and received "great news." Adding, "That's all I can really say, but thank you all from the bottom of my heart".