Apple to roll out OLED displays on five new products

Apple is expected to roll out OLED displays across a range of its products, with reports indicating the rollout will occur between 2026 and 2028.

TL;DR: Apple plans to introduce OLED displays to key products including the iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air between 2026 and 2028. OLED technology will enhance image quality with richer colors and true blacks, marking a significant upgrade from current LCD screens.

Apple is reportedly gearing up to implement OLED displays across a range of its products, but some of the company's most popular products won't receive the upgrade until 2028, according to reports.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The information comes from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a known Apple insider with an extremely healthy record of knowing the inner workings of the Cupertino company, and DigiTimes. According to Gurman, Apple plans to upgrade the iPad Mini, MacBook Pro, iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air with OLED displays, though at different times.

A recent report from DigiTimes states that the change will occur between 2026 and 2028, with the iPad Mini slated for an OLED upgrade in 2026, along with the MacBook Pro. The iPad Air, iMac, and MacBook Air are all pegged to receive OLED upgrades in 2027 and 2028, with the MacBook Air being sometime in 2028.

For those who don't know, OLED displays provide superior image quality compared to LCDs, as the pixels can individually turn off, resulting in an effectively infinite contrast ratio. That factor, combined with several others, enables far richer colors, true blacks, and generally better image quality.