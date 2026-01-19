OpenAI to unveil first device in second half of this year

OpenAI is still on track to unveil its mysterious device later in 2026, which is presumed to be a smaller gadget that communicates with ChatGPT.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive announced in May last year that they are teaming up to release OpenAI's first hardware product.

At the time of the announcement, Altman didn't provide a description of the product. Still, given OpenAI's dominance with ChatGPT, many have presumed it to be some kind of smaller, possibly wearable device that enables users to communicate directly with the online chatbot. Multiple reports have stated OpenAI is developing prototypes of small devices with no screen that can interact with users, and Altman did say the secret device will be more "peaceful" than a smartphone.

Now, OpenAI's policy chief, Chris Lehane, said on Monday that OpenAI is on track to unveil this mysterious device in the second half of 2026. Lehane said "devices" are one of OpenAI's big projects in 2026, and that he will have more to share about the topic "much later in the year." As for when it will become available to the public, Lehane didn't give an exact date, but did say a release in 2026 was "most likely," but "we will see how things advance."