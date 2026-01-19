Bungie Marathon leak points unveils the March release date

TL;DR: Bungie's Marathon is set to release on March 5, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, according to a verified leak from a pre-order trailer. This multiplayer extraction shooter promises engaging gameplay, with official confirmation aligning with the leaked launch date and Deluxe Edition details.

Bungie's Marathon is reportedly going to be released in just a few short months, according to a recent leak that has made its way across social media.

The leak is from a pre-order trailer that was posted on an Xbox community listing and then taken down. However, before it was taken down, it was captured and reuploaded across social media, and then later verified by several outlets. The pre-order trailer, which can be viewed here, appears to be quite legitimate, being a fully-fledged nearly two-minute trailer teasing the release of the game and its Deluxe Edition.

To add further credibility that the trailer is real, copies of it on social media are currently being taken down, presumably by the rights holder, which in this case would be Bungie. If the trailer wasn't real and was fan-made, Bungie wouldn't bother issuing takedown notices. As for what is official, Bungie confirmed Marathon would be released sometime in March, but according to the leaked video, Marathon will be making a debut on March 5, 2026.

Marathon is set to launch on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. For those who don't know, it's a multiplayer extraction shooter similar to the immensely popular Arc Raiders.