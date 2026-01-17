CD Projekt Red reveals total sales of Witcher franchise

The sales figures for the entire Witcher franchise have been revealed by CD Projekt Red's CEO, with The Witcher 3 sitting at 60 million units sold.

CD Projekt Red gained its renown following the incredible release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2016, with the game going on to sell millions of copies around the world, spawn a Netflix TV show, and put CD Projekt Red on the map as one of the best development studios working today.

The monumental success of The Witcher 3 made fans fall in love with the world, and after completing the third installment in the franchise, many have gone back to play the second and first games. Now, CD Projekt Red's CEO Michal Nowakowski has revealed the sales figures for the entire Witcher franchise in a list of the most popular Polish video games.

Unsurprisingly, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has taken first place at 60 million units sold, followed by Cyberpunk 2077 at 35 million and Dying Light at 20 million. As for the first and second Witcher games, the Witcher 2 has sold 15 million units, and the first Witcher game has sold 10 million. According to Nowakowski, both the first and second Witcher games are still selling.

When taking into account the sales of The Witcher 3, and the first and second games, the Witcher franchise has sold 85 million copies.