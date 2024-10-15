All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Amazon's video game TV show 'Secret Level' trailer leaks revealing star studded cast

The trailer for 'Secret Level,' an animated anthology series created for Prime Video, has leaked via Telegram, revealing the cast for the upcoming show.

Amazon's video game TV show 'Secret Level' trailer leaks revealing star studded cast
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

The trailer for Amazon's upcoming anthology animated series that will aim to feature the world's most popular video game characters leaked online via Telegram.

Unfortunately for those interested in the show, Amazon has since launched a DMCA takedown notice that has resulted in the leaked trailer for "Secret Level" being taken down. However, as with all things posted on the internet it's contents were quickly analyzed, copied and pasted elsewhere. The new TV show will have a 15-episode first season that will be coming to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Tim Miller and Blur Studio will head the show, the team behind "L0ove, Death & Robots."

The TV show will incorporate legendary video game characters from popular franchises such as SEGA's Mega Man, Warhammer, God of War, Destiny 2, Titanfall, Halo, and many more. At the moment, the only official trailer released for Secret Level can be found above, but the recently leaked trailer, which has now been pulled down, revealed a star-studded cast is coming to the show. Something that was previously and still is unannounced.

Amazon's video game TV show 'Secret Level' trailer leaks revealing star studded cast 561656
3

Secret Level Cast:

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger
  • Kevin Hart
  • Keanu Reeves
  • Heaven Hart
  • Temuera Morrison
  • Ariana Greenblatt
  • Emily Swallow
  • Gabriel Luna
  • Ricky Whittle
  • Patrick Schwarzenegger
  • Merle Dandridge
  • Claudia Doumit
  • Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
  • Clive Standen
  • Michael Beach
Amazon's video game TV show 'Secret Level' trailer leaks revealing star studded cast 1551
3

The above list of actors will be voicing various characters throughout the TV show and have come from successful IPs such as The Boys, Star Wars, The Last of Us, and more. As for Secret Level, the show will be adapting a story from a different game every episode, and is expected to release on Prime Video on December 10.

Video Games Adapted For Secret Level:

  • God of War
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Dungeons & Dragons
  • Mega Man
  • The Outer Worlds 2
  • Pac Man
  • Sifu
  • Concord
  • Unreal Tournament
  • Warhammer 40,000
  • Armored Core
  • Destiny 2
  • Titanfall 2
  • Halo
Photo of the product for sale

God of War Ragnar Launch Edition - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.50
$68.50$68.50$68.50
Buy
-
--$1199.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/14/2024 at 11:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:mp1st.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles