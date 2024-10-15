Amazon's video game TV show 'Secret Level' trailer leaks revealing star studded cast

The trailer for Amazon's upcoming anthology animated series that will aim to feature the world's most popular video game characters leaked online via Telegram.
Unfortunately for those interested in the show, Amazon has since launched a DMCA takedown notice that has resulted in the leaked trailer for "Secret Level" being taken down. However, as with all things posted on the internet it's contents were quickly analyzed, copied and pasted elsewhere. The new TV show will have a 15-episode first season that will be coming to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. Tim Miller and Blur Studio will head the show, the team behind "L0ove, Death & Robots."
The TV show will incorporate legendary video game characters from popular franchises such as SEGA's Mega Man, Warhammer, God of War, Destiny 2, Titanfall, Halo, and many more. At the moment, the only official trailer released for Secret Level can be found above, but the recently leaked trailer, which has now been pulled down, revealed a star-studded cast is coming to the show. Something that was previously and still is unannounced.
Secret Level Cast:
- Arnold Schwarzenegger
- Kevin Hart
- Keanu Reeves
- Heaven Hart
- Temuera Morrison
- Ariana Greenblatt
- Emily Swallow
- Gabriel Luna
- Ricky Whittle
- Patrick Schwarzenegger
- Merle Dandridge
- Claudia Doumit
- Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
- Clive Standen
- Michael Beach
The above list of actors will be voicing various characters throughout the TV show and have come from successful IPs such as The Boys, Star Wars, The Last of Us, and more. As for Secret Level, the show will be adapting a story from a different game every episode, and is expected to release on Prime Video on December 10.
Video Games Adapted For Secret Level:
- God of War
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Dungeons & Dragons
- Mega Man
- The Outer Worlds 2
- Pac Man
- Sifu
- Concord
- Unreal Tournament
- Warhammer 40,000
- Armored Core
- Destiny 2
- Titanfall 2
- Halo