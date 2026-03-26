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God of War live-action TV shows confirms actress for role of Freya

Amazon's upcoming God of War live-action TV show has revealed the casting for Freya, the Vanir goddess and former Queen of the Valkyries in Asgard.

God of War live-action TV shows confirms actress for role of Freya
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TL;DR: Sonya Walger will portray Freya in the God of War live-action series from season two through six. Freya is a powerful Vanir goddess, Odin's ex-wife, and former Valkyrie queen living in exile. The cast also includes Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus.

Amazon has unveiled the actress who will step into Freya's shoes in the upcoming God of War live-action TV show, which recently showcased the actors playing Kratos and Atreus in costume, only to receive immediate backlash from fans.

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A new report from Variety has claimed Sonya Walger, known for her role as Penny Widmore in ABC's "Lost", who joined the show in the second season and remained part of it until the sixth and final season, will be playing Freya in the upcoming God of War TV show. Additionally, Walger appeared in Apple TV series "For All Mankind" as Molly Cobb, and has been in other shows such as "The Catch", "Get Shorty", and "Night Sky".

Walger will join the other cast members, such as Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

For those who aren't familiar with Freya as a character, here's a short description. "A Vanir goddess and princess who practices powerful, ancient magic. She is also Odin's (Patinkin) ex-wife and the former Queen of the Valkyries in Asgard, a title bestowed upon her on her marriage day. She is strong, insightful, and filled with regrets. When Freya's unhappy marriage to Odin ended with her being exiled, she was cut off from her family, as well as her native land, Vanaheim. Freya has lived alone in Midgard for a century, a recluse in a hidden glade, feared by humans, and often referred to as the Witch of the Woods."

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News Source:variety.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

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