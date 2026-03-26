God of War live-action TV shows confirms actress for role of Freya

Amazon's upcoming God of War live-action TV show has revealed the casting for Freya, the Vanir goddess and former Queen of the Valkyries in Asgard.

TL;DR: Sonya Walger will portray Freya in the God of War live-action series from season two through six. Freya is a powerful Vanir goddess, Odin's ex-wife, and former Valkyrie queen living in exile. The cast also includes Ryan Hurst as Kratos and Callum Vinson as Atreus.

Amazon has unveiled the actress who will step into Freya's shoes in the upcoming God of War live-action TV show, which recently showcased the actors playing Kratos and Atreus in costume, only to receive immediate backlash from fans.

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A new report from Variety has claimed Sonya Walger, known for her role as Penny Widmore in ABC's "Lost", who joined the show in the second season and remained part of it until the sixth and final season, will be playing Freya in the upcoming God of War TV show. Additionally, Walger appeared in Apple TV series "For All Mankind" as Molly Cobb, and has been in other shows such as "The Catch", "Get Shorty", and "Night Sky".

Walger will join the other cast members, such as Ryan Hurst as Kratos, Callum Vinson as Atreus, Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

Read more: God of War live-action TV show secures actor for role of Heimdall