Sony's next God of War might explore Egyptian mythology

Sony is 'likely' working on a new God of War game that is set in Egyptian mythology, which isn't the first mention of Egyptian being a viable setting.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sony is reportedly developing a new God of War game set in Egyptian mythology, marking a continuation of interest in this setting.

A new report has stated Sony is casting Middle Eastern actors for an upcoming project that is "likely" the next God of War game based on Egyptian mythology.

The new information comes from Daniel Richtman, a known leaker of insider information within the entertainment industry, and not particularly the games industry. However, it's common for these two industries to have some crossover, especially with casting calls for characters to be played. According to Richtman, Sony is currently casting Middle Eastern actors for an unknown AAA title, writing in a post on Patreon that the project is "likely to be the next God of War that explores Egyptian mythology."

It should be noted this isn't the first time Egyptian mythology and God of War have been said in the same sentence, as the 2018 "Making Of" God of War documentary features a segment where creative director Cory Barlog said the studio initially considered Egyptian mythology as the setting for the first God of War game, but ultimately the team decided to go with Norse mythology instead.

While the possibility of an Egyptian mythology-based God of War game is certainly exciting, it should be noted that Sony nor God of War developers Santa Monica Studios haven't confirmed anything about a new God of War game, which means you should definitely take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism. What is confirmed for God of War is a TV adaptation, which is reportedly in "production hell."

NEWS SOURCE:thegamepost.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

