Disney's new CEO wants to premiere movies in Fortnite

Disney may start premiere movies within Fortnite, the gestalt pop culture glut that has become the go-to for marketing activations that generate revenue.

TL;DR: Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro plans to premiere new movies within Fortnite, enhancing digital engagement through a persistent social universe. Following Disney's $1.5 billion Epic Games investment, Fortnite aims to become a metaverse hub for entertainment, blending gaming, media, and brand experiences in innovative ways.

New Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro mentions that new movies could premiere within Fortnite, adding a new layer of digital engagement to the interactive cultural blender.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

If Disney's vision goes according to plan, it might help transform Fortnite into a movie theater. Reports from Puck News indicate that Disney's newly-appointed CEO could greenlight premiering new films within the Fortnite game itself. Epic did this first by showing Quentin Tarantino's new Kill Bill short, Yuki's Revenge, as part of its big Fortnite After Dark collaboration.

As per Puck News sources, D'Amaro reportedly said this about Fortnite: "That is gonna be another example where Disney will show up as one. It's not just gonna be one character. It could be a new film premiering there, it could be the place that you decide to book your next cruise vacation. You could participate in the Super Bowl in some way there."

In 2024, Disney purchased a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games, with the hefty cash investment to create a "persistent social universe" where consumers can "play, watch, shop, and engage" with Disney brands.

How exactly Disney's ideas will take shape remains unclear, however it seems the old idea of Fortnite becoming a kind of "metaverse" hub for media and intellectual properties is still being acted on.

Fortnite is one of the most popular video games ever made, and its consistent presence has made it into what some analysts call a "black hole game," named as such because it sucks up all of the spending and playtime in the live service segment.

Disney, among many other entertainment groups, know this well about Fortnite, and it's the exact reason why everyone wants to bring their brands and content over to the game.

As for movie premieres in Fortnite, that might seem like a weird prospect, but ultimately I feel it might be the natural evolution of how people consume this kind of content. After all, most people are already on-device as it is, and content distributors are always keen on reaching users where they already are.