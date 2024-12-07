Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode

Fortnite's new 5v5 tactical first-person shooter mode sees Epic stretching into the FPS market, taking on mainstays like Call of Duty this holiday.

TL;DR: Fortnite is launching a new FPS mode called Ballistic, a 5v5 tactical shooter, on December 11. This no-build mode features attackers and defenders and seems very similar to Valve's Counter-Strike. Fortnite is launching a new FPS mode called Ballistic, a 5v5 tactical shooter, on December 11. This no-build mode features attackers and defenders and seems very similar to Valve's Counter-Strike.

Fortnite is expanding with a new dedicated FPS mode aimed at taking on first-person live service giants.

6

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Fortnite, a game that has earned over $20 billion in less than 10 years, regularly tops the charts on both PC and console. It already competes with live service giants like Call of Duty, but now Fortnite is directly taking on the competition with a new FPS mode.

Popular Popular Now: Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers

Fortnite's new FPS mode is called Ballistic, and it's a 5v5 team-based tactical shooter launching in early access on December 11. Ballistic is basically Epic's take on its rival's decade-spanning mega-hit, Counter-Strike--gamers are on defense or offense, and one team has to plant a "Rift Point Device" in a designated location while the other tries to stop them. Sound familiar?

On that same day, Epic is also releasing Fortnite's first-person mode in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). This effectively allows anyone to build their own first-person shooter experience with customized gametypes.

Check below for more info on Ballistic: