Nintendo Switch 2 release window confirmed by at least six developers
Gaming

Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode

Fortnite's new 5v5 tactical first-person shooter mode sees Epic stretching into the FPS market, taking on mainstays like Call of Duty this holiday.


Senior Gaming Editor
Published
Updated
3 minutes read time
TL;DR: Fortnite is launching a new FPS mode called Ballistic, a 5v5 tactical shooter, on December 11. This no-build mode features attackers and defenders and seems very similar to Valve's Counter-Strike.

Fortnite is expanding with a new dedicated FPS mode aimed at taking on first-person live service giants.

Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode 2
6

Fortnite, a game that has earned over $20 billion in less than 10 years, regularly tops the charts on both PC and console. It already competes with live service giants like Call of Duty, but now Fortnite is directly taking on the competition with a new FPS mode.

Fortnite's new FPS mode is called Ballistic, and it's a 5v5 team-based tactical shooter launching in early access on December 11. Ballistic is basically Epic's take on its rival's decade-spanning mega-hit, Counter-Strike--gamers are on defense or offense, and one team has to plant a "Rift Point Device" in a designated location while the other tries to stop them. Sound familiar?

On that same day, Epic is also releasing Fortnite's first-person mode in the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). This effectively allows anyone to build their own first-person shooter experience with customized gametypes.

Check below for more info on Ballistic:

Get ready on December 11 for Ballistic, a brand new first-person, round-based 5v5 competitive game mode launching in Fortnite! Ballistic tests players' strategy, tactical teamwork, and individual prowess and will launch in early access with Ranked and Unranked modes.

Ballistic launches with the Skyline 10 map, a starting set of weapons, and a limited number of items. Beyond launch, we'll make adjustments based on player feedback and add new maps, weapons, and features.

Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode 4Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode 7

Start

You'll start the game with a Ranger Pistol and 800 Credits. In Ballistic, Credits can be earned from scoring eliminations and planting the Rift Point Device, and spent within a match at the beginning of every round on additional items and weapons to bolster your chances of success.

Rounds

Survive a round and you'll keep all of your gear and shields for the next one, minus any consumable items you've used. You can drop weapons, smoke grenades, and flashbangs at any time for your teammates, and pick them up from eliminated players.

Rift Point Device

The Rift Point Device takes 45 seconds to detonate after it's planted. If it's successfully defended, you'll want to move a fair distance away or run the risk of being eliminated in the device's blast radius. Getting eliminated by the blast means losing any gear you may have.

Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode 6Fortnite morphs into Counter-Strike contender with new 5v5 FPS mode 5
  • Ballistic is a no-build mode.
  • All saved presets from your Locker will carry over into Ballistic, which supports existing Fortnite Outfits, Back Blings, Kicks, Wraps, Sprays, and Emotes!
  • Pickaxes, Contrails, Instruments, Vehicles, and Jam Tracks are notused/supported.
  • In Ballistic, players are sorted into two teams at the start of the match: attackers and defenders.
  • Attackers aim to plant a reality-tearing Rift Point Device at one of two sites on the map, while defenders do their best to thwart the device from being planted and detonated.
  • At the start of a Ballistic match, players are sorted into attackers and defenders and can select one of five Flex Gadgets to use during the match.
  
  • A round is over if the Rift Point Device explodes, or either team is fully eliminated.
  • After 6 rounds, players will swap sides, giving defenders a chance to be attackers and vice versa.
  • The game is over when either team has won 7 rounds total.

At launch, Ballistic will be available on all platforms and regions where Fortnite is supported, with the exceptions of South Korea and Russia. We're working to make Ballistic available in both regions and will provide an update when we have news to share.

NEWS SOURCE:fortnite.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

