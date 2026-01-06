Alienware intros new 16X Aurora and Area-51 18/16 gaming laptops: OLED displays, up to RTX 5090

Alienware unveils a slew of new 16X Aurora and Area-51 18 and 16 gaming laptops at CES 2026: OLED displays, upgraded CPUs and GPUs, and more.

Alienware stomped into CES 2026 with a bunch of new gaming laptops with new flagship Area-51 gaming laptops in 18-inch and 16-inch variants, a new 16X Aurora, and more.

Starting with Alienware's new Area-51 18 and 16 gaming laptops, they both feature upgraded designs with updated capabilities, both using the "Alienware 30" design language to celebrate the company's 30th anniversary. This new design includes Fluid Contours, Pillowed Palm Rests, and a Zero Hinge design.

Dell has tweaked the thermal design of the new Alienware Area-51 18+16 gaming laptops, with the latest cryo-chamber technology that's capable of up to 35% improved airflow, 15% improvement in acoustics, additional copper-based thermal modules in the form of heatpipes and a vapor chamber, as well as up to 20% higher volume on the bigger Area-51 18 gaming laptop.

On the hardware side of things, both Area-51 18+16 gaming laptops will feature Intel Core Ultra 200HX "Arrow Lake Refresh" processors, and GPU options between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 24GB, RTX 5080 16GB, and RTX 5070 Ti 12GB graphics cards.

RAM options include 16GB, 32GB and 64GB in speeds between 6400 MT/s and 7200 MT/s, while SSD options include 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and up to 12TB options through 3 x PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD slots on the Alienware Area-51 18+16 gaming laptops.

Both of the new gaming laptops include a 96Whr battery with a 360W GaN GET adapter that weighs 1kg on its own. The Area-51 18 is rated at up to 280W of power using a 175W GPU + 105W CPU TDP configuration, while the 16-inch variant is good for up to 240W (175W GPU + 65W CPU).

Alienware's new flagship Area-51 18 gaming laptop features an 18-inch 1600p (2560 x 1600) panel @ 300Hz, a 3ms response time, and up to 500 nits of brightness with NVIDIA G-SYNC support. However, the 16-inch model sports a better 240Hz refresh rate, and much better OLED panel with 0.2ms response time and 620 nits of peak brightness.

Both models feature WiFi 7 (BE1750), Bluetooth 5.4, dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, 3 x USB 3.2 Type-A ports, while the 18-inch model sports 2.5GbE ethernet.

Next up is the new Alienware 16X Aurora, which is the company's new mainstream offering, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200HX "Arrow Lake" CPUs with up to the Core Ultra 9 275HX processor. This includes up to 24 cores, up to 5.4GHz CPU boost speeds, and 36MB of cache.

Alienware's new 16X Aurora gaming laptop can be configured with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB (with 115W max TDP + 15W boost) and the RTX 5070 8GB (115W max TDP + 15W boost). RAM options include 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB DDR5-5600 memory, while SSD options include 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB with dual Gen4 SSD slots.

The new Alienware 16X Aurora sports Alienware's AW30 industrial design language with cryo-tech cooling and copper alloy thermal components. We've got a 16-inch 1600p (2560 x 1600) OLED panel @ 240Hz, HDR TrueBlack 500 certification, up to 620 nits of peak HDR Luminance, and 500 nits of peak standard brightness with NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

