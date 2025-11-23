Alienware Area-51 gaming PCs with 9800X3D + RTX 5080 at $4349, 9950X3D + RTX 5090 at $6149

Dell's new Alienware Area-51 flagship desktop gaming PC now has AMD Ryzen 9000X3D CPU options: 9800X3D or 9950X3D with Alienware X870E mobo.

TL;DR: Dell's Alienware Area-51 gaming PC now features AMD Ryzen 9000X3D processors, including the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. These configurations offer enhanced multi-threaded and gaming performance, up to 12TB SSD storage, and advanced cooling, starting at $4,349.

Dell is now offering AMD Ryzen 9000X3D processors inside of new configurations of its Alienware Area-51 desktop gaming PC, which launched with Intel Core Ultra 200 series CPUs earlier this year at CES 2025.

AMD versions of the Alienware Area-51 system weren't offered until today, with new Area-51 systems using an Alienware X870E motherboard and either the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D (8C/16T) or Ryzen 9 9950X3D (16C/32T) processors, providing even more gaming and multi-threaded performance over the flagship Area-51 system and its Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor.

The overall design of the new AMD-powered Alienware Area-51 gaming PCs isn't changed, with a positive pressure cooling system consisting of dual 140mm fans, dual 180mm fans, and up to three 120mm intake fans. The cool air inside of the system is pushed towards the CPU and GPU, with warm air blowing out of the passive rear exhaust.

Inside, the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D processor has support from the Area-51 and its thermal system at up to 200W of dedicated CPU power, and 600W+ of graphics power dedicated to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card inside. Alienware is supporting a huge 12TB of SSD storage inside of the Area-51 gaming PC, through the use of 3 x 4TB Gen4 SSDs inside.

Alienware's updated Area-51 desktop gaming PC with the AMD Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs starts at $4349 for the 9800X3D + RTX 5080 configuration, and $6149 for the 9950X3D + RTX 5090 configuration.

Feature Upgrades

As mentioned, the heart of the design remains unchanged, but here's what's new in these configurations: