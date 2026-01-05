MSI's new GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z is a 1000W, extreme overclocking beast

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z has been unveiled at CES 2026, with MSI engineering the most powerful PC gaming GPU to date.

After a year of rumors and even a small teaser a year ago, MSI has finally brought back its flagship LIGHTNING series of graphics cards at CES 2026 with the new GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z. It's an absolute beast, with cutting-edge liquid cooling, a default 800W OC mode, and an Extreme 1000W mode for those wanting the absolute fastest gaming GPU on the planet.

The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z will be limited to 1300 units when it launches next month, and it will introduce several world-first features. Powered by two 16-pin PCIe connectors, the new GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z is also the world's first GPU to include a full copper, full cover cold plate covering all components, which is one of the reasons why it's the world's first GPU to reach 1000W.

A liquid-cooled GPU, the main unit includes a vibrant 8-inch display (the GPU will ship with a complete kit for vertical mounting), another world's first, and a rigid carbon fiber backplate. As an all-in-one liquid-cooled GPU, it also sports a next-gen pump that increases liquid flow by an impressive 71% and pressure by up to 45% when compared to MSI's GeForce RTX 5090 SUPRIM LIQUID card.

Everything about the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z is about delivering unmatched performance, and this even extends to the radiator, which includes new Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) fans and a new patented hybrid-fin design that creates hot and cold zones to boost heat exchange.

Now, if you're wondering how it's able to handle up to 1000W (or the hidden 2500W XOC BIOS, exclusive to extreme overclockers and voiding the warranty), it comes down to the custom PCB with 40 Phase power delivery. Plus, the materials include 3 Oz copper and high-quality MOS and other components that actually sport a little lightning logo. And for overclockers, the board provides voltage measurement points.

Put all of this together, and the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z is the fastest GeForce RTX 5090 (and graphics card for that matter) with it already breaking 17 world records across several benchmarks, including 3DMark, Geekbench, and more.

And when it comes to customizing the card, MSI is introducing a dedicated web-based LIGHTNING HUB offering complete browser-based customization tools for the GPU and the display. On top of this, there's a dedicated Android and iOS app that offers the same level of customization, so you can actually tinker with the card on your smartphone.

Although MSI hasn't announced pricing for the planned February 2026 launch, all 1300 units will be individually numbered and arrive in custom packaging designed to deliver an immersive unboxing experience, including several accessories, such as a dedicated BIOS-switch Tool Key Chain.

Here's a look at the specs.