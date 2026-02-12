MSI's new godly GeForce RTX 5090 32G LIGHTNING Z is being sold for $5,090

A GeForce RTX 5090 for $5,090, that's how much MSI's new flagship limited-edition GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is being sold for in the US.

TL;DR: The MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is a limited-edition, liquid-cooled GPU designed for extreme overclocking and top-tier gaming performance. Priced at $5,090, it features advanced power delivery and thermal design, making it one of the fastest and most premium GeForce RTX 5090 models available worldwide.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z isn't just another GeForce RTX 5090; it's a brand-new liquid-cooled GPU and design from the company that is built for extreme overclocking and unmatched PC gaming performance. And with that, it's a limited-edition release of 1,300 units worldwide, shipping with a default 800W OC profile and a 1000W Extreme Mode for serious overclockers, drawing power from two 16-pin power connectors.

The new MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z costs $5,090, image credit: Best Buy.

For those who have been tracking GeForce RTX 50 Series pricing over the past year, you've probably noticed that not many cards have been made available at the $1,999 USD MSRP. And with shortages, the AI boom, and the current memory crisis, the 32GB graphics card has seen its price in the US climb to well over $3,000 in recent months.

As a custom GPU, the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z is in a class of its own in build quality, engineering, power delivery, and thermal performance, so a premium price is to be expected. Still, it almost feels like a meme when a GeForce RTX 5090 is being sold for $5,090. Or, $5090.99 to be exact.

This is the price for the LIGHTNING Z at MSI's official US store and at retailer Best Buy. As a limited edition GPU, even if you've got the $5,090, obtaining one isn't a guarantee, as potential buyers are entering a lottery for their chance to own the world's most powerful gaming GPU.

Per our in-depth review of the MSI GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z, we wrote, "gaming with and benchmarking the GeForce RTX 5090 LIGHTNING Z feels more like playing around with a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti than with another GeForce RTX 5090." Yes, it's that fast.