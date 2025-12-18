Lenovo Legion Go 2 handheld with SteamOS is rumored for CES 2026

A new report is saying Lenovo is planning to announce a new Ryzen Z2 Extreme-powered Legion Go Gen 2 PC gaming handheld with SteamOS at CES 2026.

TL;DR: The Legion Go Gen 2 is a flagship PC gaming handheld featuring the powerful AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor with RDNA 3.5 graphics, 32GB LPDDR5X memory, and a vibrant 8.8-inch OLED display. Lenovo plans a SteamOS version at CES 2026, enhancing performance and gaming experience beyond Windows 11.

The Legion Go Gen 2 is the company's latest flagship PC gaming handheld, powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor with integrated RDNA 3.5 Radeon Graphics, sporting 16 Compute Units. There are multiple SKUs available, but all of them include 32GB of fast LPDDR5X-8000MT/s memory and an impressive 8.8-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDR-1000, and VRR support.

However, the current Legion Go Gen 2 is akin to the flagship ROG Xbox Ally X from ASUS and Microsoft in that it ships with Windows 11 and the new Xbox Full Screen Experience for accessing system features and games via controller input. According to a new report over at Windows Latest, Lenovo is set to unveil a new Legion Go Gen 2 model at CES 2026, one that will ship with SteamOS pre-installed.

SteamOS, Valve's Linux-based operating system on the Steam Deck, is widely considered one of the best platforms for PC gaming because it essentially transforms the Steam app into an intuitive console-like experience. Not only that, it's optimized for efficiency and performance, leading to games running faster on SteamOS than on the same hardware running Windows 11.

Hardware-wise, it gets exciting for those who have used a Steam Deck, as the 16 CUs of RDNA 3.5 graphics in the Legion Go 2 is significantly more powerful than the 8 CUs of RDNA 2 graphics found in the Deck. Not only that, but the CPU in the Legion Go 2 features 8 Zen 5 cores versus the Deck's 4 Zen 2 cores.

Of course, the Steam Deck's lower-resolution display compensates for its modest hardware. Still, there's no doubt that the Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor is more capable of running the latest AAA titles and other games at higher frame rates and with graphics settings.