Lenovo's new Legion Go launches January 7: teases Valve SteamOS on its new gaming handheld

Lenovo will have a "special guest" at its gaming handheld event in Las Vegas at CES 2025 on January 7, and that special guest is Valve... with Lenovo cooking up its first SteamOS gaming handheld.

We heard rumors of the Lenovo Legion Go S last week from leaker Evan Blass, but now The Verge is confirming that "the future of gaming handhelds is coming to CES '25 and you have a front row seat!" The January 7 event is titled "Lenovo Legion x AMD: The Future of Gaming Handhelds" with a special guest: Valve SteamOS and Steam Deck co-designer Pierre-Loup Griffais.

Lenovo and AMD call him Valve's "Chief Design Architect" but Griffais will be joined by Microsoft VP of Xbox Gaming Devices and Ecosystem, Jason Ronald, where he will be introduced as Microsoft's "VP of Next Generation".

We should expect a huge reveal of the Lenovo Legion Go handheld powered by AMD's new Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, and Valve's SteamOS, which will be exciting to see. We'll be on the ground at CES 2025 and will get some hands-on time with this new gaming handheld in early 2025 and let you know our early thoughts.

The event description: "Join us for a cocktail reception hosted by Lenovo Legion and AMD gaming leaders, with special guests Valve and other gaming industry giants. We'll be sharing our thoughts on what lies ahead in the gaming handheld space and showcasing our latest Lenovo Legion Go innovations advanced by AMD. Come to hear how Lenovo Legion and AMD Ryzen are making gaming more immersive for all and stay to experience the future of handheld gaming firsthand!"