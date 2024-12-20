Lenovo's new ThinkBook Plus laptop teased with rollable display, debuts at CES 2025

Lenovo is preparing its new ThinkBook Plus: featuring a rollable display, first being introduced as a cconcept in 2023, it becomes a reality at CES 2025.

Lenovo is set to launch its next-gen ThinkBook Plus laptop with a rollable display at CES 2025. The laptop, designed for multitasking, can split one screen into two displays. It features a unique design with a rollable screen and a heavier base for stability, enhancing its functionality.

Lenovo is preparing its next-gen ThinkBook Plus laptop, which will be rolling out with a rollable display... officially debuting at CES 2025 after being shown off in 2023 in prototype form.

In a new post from leaker Evan Blass, we're being introduced to the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus laptop that has a focus on multitasking, which seems to have the rollable display splitting one screen into two separate displays. Lenovo has shared images showing off presentations and live video chats happening at the same time, showcasing the multitasking abilities of its rollable display laptop.

When the screen is folded, it looks like a regular laptop except it's missing its bottom bezel, which is where the screen rolls down. The keyboard looks like other Lenovo products, but the lid extends to the height of two display, meaning the base will need to be heavier to maintain balance (so it doesn't wobble over).

Lenovo will also be unveiling its new Legion Go gaming handheld, which will be powered by SteamOS and have the developers at Valve who worked with Lenovo and AMD on the new Legion Go at the unveiling event at CES 2025. That was also leaked by Evan Blass, sharing images of the new Legion Go and Legion Go S handhelds which should be Lenovo's very first SteamOS-powered gaming handheld, and we're all for it.