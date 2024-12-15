All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Lenovo Legion Go handheld with massive 8.8-inch OLED display and Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip coming

Lenovo is prepping to launch a new Legion Go with a massive 8.8-inch OLED display, and it could be powered by the new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip.

Lenovo Legion Go handheld with massive 8.8-inch OLED display and Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip coming
Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Lenovo Legion Go S is a budget-friendly gaming handheld, potentially priced at $399, and may come pre-installed with SteamOS. A new full-sized Legion Go with an OLED screen and AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip is also expected. The updated model will feature detachable controllers and run Windows 11. Handheld gaming is gaining popularity with various new devices emerging.

Specs and information about the upcoming Lenovo Legion Go S gaming handheld leaked recently. This handheld would present a more budget-friendly option than the beefier Legion Go, with a Steam Deck competitive price point that could end up being as low as $399. Rumors are pointing to coming pre-installed with SteamOS, making it the first third-party handheld to ship with Valve's custom operating system.

The new Lenovo Legion Go refresh with OLED display, image credit: The Verge/Evan Blass
2

The new Lenovo Legion Go refresh with OLED display, image credit: The Verge/Evan Blass

According to a new report at The Verge, which includes the leaked images you see here, Lenovo is also planning to release a new full-sized Legion Go that could be powered by AMD's upcoming Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip that is expected to be announced or unveiled at CES 2025.

However, the big selling point for many will be Lenovo's decision to replace the Legion Go's large 8.8-inch IPS LCD screen with an OLED panel. As seen in the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, an OLED screen can be a game changer in its own right, elevating visuals with increased color accuracy and unbeatable contrast.

The updated Legion Go will also feature detachable controllers per the original model and is expected to be a Windows 11 device. Regarding the physical design of this revamped Legion Go, the controllers feature a more rounded design for better ergonomics, with support for holding the handheld up via stand and using one of the controllers as a traditional mouse.

PC gaming handhelds are becoming increasingly popular, with several companies now offering their takes on devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. In fact, with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, the rumored official Xbox PC gaming handheld, and next-gen Sony PlayStation Portable, handheld gaming will only continue to grow.

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

