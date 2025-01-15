Lenovo Legion Go S with SteamOS and Ryzen Z2 Go processor up close

The Lenovo Legion Go S is the first PC gaming handheld outside of the Steam Deck that will officially ship with SteamOS, powered by the Ryzen Z2 Go APU.

TL;DR: The Lenovo Legion Go S is a new PC gaming handheld available in two versions: one with SteamOS and one with Windows 11. The SteamOS model, priced at $499.99, offers a console-like experience, while the Windows 11 version costs $599.99. It features an 8-inch display, Ryzen Z2 Go processor, and 512GB storage. The Legion Go S is set for release soon, with the beefier Legion Go 2 expected in late 2025.

The new Lenovo Legion Go S PC gaming handheld is set to ship in two flavors - one in black running Valve's SteamOS and one in white running Windows 11. The SteamOS-powered variant turned a few heads at CES 2025, as it's the first PC gaming handheld outside of the Steam Deck to ship with Valve's SteamOS.

The new Lenovo Legion Go S running SteamOS.

What makes this exciting is that with SteamOS, the Steam Deck feels more like a gaming console than a PC. Windows 11-based gaming handhelds like the original Legion Go, ROG Ally, and others ship with custom interfaces and features because Windows 11 is not optimized for gaming handhelds. On the other hand, the Steam Deck offers intuitive access to Steam and all the various handheld features and settings thanks to SteamOS optimizations.

The Lenovo Legion Go S features an 8-inch 1920×1200 LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support, a custom Ryzen Z2 Go processor from AMD with integrated Radeon graphics, and 16GB of memory and 512GB of M.2 SSD storage in the baseline model. The SteamOS model is set to retail for $499.99 USD, and the Windows 11 model is set to retail for $599.99 USD.

The Ryzen Z2 Go processor is based on older AMD technologies and is optimized for efficiency and battery life, so performance is expected to sit just below the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor currently found in several handhelds. Its 12 CU RDNA 2 GPU is closer to the original Steam Deck's hardware, making the Lenovo Legion Go S a more budget PC gaming handheld option.

The beefier and brand-new Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip will be used in the new Lenovo Legion Go 2 gaming handheld that sports a premium build, overhauled cooling, and a vibrant OLED display.

The Legion Go S is due for release in the coming months, with Lenovo targeting a launch for the Legion Go 2 in the second half of 2025. As for StemaOS, Valve is on track to officially release the operating system to handheld makers and PC gamers in the coming months, so expect to see more SteamOS-powered handhelds in the future.